ED Interrogates Former IFS Officer Abhayakant For Illegal Assets

Former IFS officer Abhayakant Pathak on Tuesday was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his misappropriate assets. The state vigilance department had also questioned for his illegal wealth. The ED is probing him on the Rs 8 crore money he sent to his son’s bank account.

The much-hyped arrest of the IFS officer created a sensation in Odisha. The investigation team also examined the documents brought by Abhay. He was interrogated by three ED officials.

Earlier, the ED had filed a case against Abhay Kant, Akash Pathak and MLA Pradeep Panigrahi. The Vigilance raided various places linked to Abhay on November 25 last year, alleging non-revenue assets.

The ED has informed that the son, Akash Pathak, will also be interrogated soon after Abhay’s interrogation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.