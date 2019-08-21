ED Issues Fresh Lookout Notice Against 'Untraceable' Chidambaram in INX Media Case
Agency officials said the alert notice against the Congress leader, whose anticipatory bail was cancelled on Tuesday, has been sent to all land, air and seaports and law enforcement agencies at these facilities.
‘Appears to be Kingpin in Case’: Delhi HC while denying Chidambaram anticipatory bail.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh look out circular against former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, officials said Wednesday.
They said the alert notice against the Congress leader, whose anticipatory bail was cancelled on Tuesday, has been sent to all land, air and seaports and law enforcement agencies at these facilities. It says the ED should be alerted in case the person is found on their premises.
It also asks them to not allow the Congress leader to cross the Indian border without the permission of the ED.
The officials said this is a preventive measure exercised by the agency as Chidambaram's whereabouts are not known at present and he is required by them to take the probe forward in the INX Media case, being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
