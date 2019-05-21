Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ED Issues Gag Order, Warns Officials at Delhi Headquarters Against Talking to the Press

The central probe agency has warned of punitive action if officers do not abide by the latest directive.

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ED Issues Gag Order, Warns Officials at Delhi Headquarters Against Talking to the Press
Logo of Enforcement Directorate.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued an order that virtually gags its officials posted at its headquarters here from interacting with journalists and said non-adherence to the new directive would invite "punitive action".

ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra issued a one-page memorandum on Tuesday asking all its officers posted in the headquarters and the headquarters' investigation unit to keep away from "unwarranted interaction with the media."

"It has been observed that certain information relating to ongoing investigations have been published in the media. These information relating to impending action may jeopardise the interests of ongoing investigations," the latest order said.

Henceforth, it said, "any officer other than the authorised officer if found interacting with the media, the same should be brought to the knowledge of the principal special director or undersigned (Director) immediately".

The order stated that "any deviation will amount to dereliction of duty and liable for punitive action". It added that an earlier circular issued in this regard in November, 2018 "has not been followed in right spirit".

The headquarters of the agency handles some of the most high-profile cases of money laundering and hawala transactions apart from supervising investigation of all its zonal offices in the country.

Officials said the fresh order has been issued after it was found that the line of investigation to be taken by the agency was "leaked" to the press by certain officials and hence, it was required to check such instances.

"This is against the protocol of government agencies. There is no restriction for journalists and media to interact with the designated media officers," a senior official said defending the move.

The ED is a central probe agency that implements two major laws in the country-- Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) — to check high-value economic crimes and black money.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram