ED Issues Lookout Notice Against Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against NCP leader and Anil Deshmukh, who resigned as Maharashtra Home Minister in April this year. The notice was issued in connection with a 100 crore-money laundering case that forced him to resign as a minister.

Reports said the lookout circular was issued to prevent Deshmukh from fleeing the country. He has skipped numerous summons issued by the investigation agency.

The Supreme Court had refused to offer him interim respite from coercive action in the lawsuit last month.

The ED’s case against Deshmukh and others was registered after the CBI filed a corruption case against him based on an accusation of a Rs 100 crore bribe accumulated by the 71-year-old. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had levelled the charge.

Based on a Bombay High Court ruling, the CBI launched a FIR against Deshmukh on April 21. Deshmukh, who resigned in April in the wake of the allegations, has repeatedly denied any misconduct.

The ED had arrested Anil Deshmukh’s personal secretary and personal assistant following raids in Mumbai and Nagpur on them and the NCP leader. His son-in-law was previously questioned by the CBI regarding the leak of an inquiry report.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court had on Thursday refused to hear a petition filed by Deshmukh seeking to quash the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued against him, among other reliefs.

When the matter first came up on Thursday, Justice Revati Mohite-Dere recused herself from hearing the plea without assigning any reason, saying: “Not before me."

The plea was filed on Wednesday by Deshmukh seeking to quash the ED summons for recording his statement, setting up an SIT comprising officers from outside of Mumbai Zone, record his statement in electronic mode, attendance through an authorised agent, and other reliefs as directions.

