ED Moves Delhi Court Seeking Non-bailable Warrant against Kamal Nath's Nephew in Chopper Scam Case
The move comes a day after the court dismissed Ratul Puri's anticipatory bail plea in the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore-VVIP chopper deal with AgustaWestland.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri who was summoned by the ED in connection with the AgustaWestland chopper scam. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate moved a Delhi court on Wednesday seeking issuance of non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in connection with a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.
The move comes a day after the court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal with AgustaWestland.
The agency on Wednesday told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that Puri was non-cooperative and untraceable. The court is likely to take up the application for hearing on Thursday.
In its application, the agency said that Puri was directed to join the investigation on Tuesday but he failed to turn up before the agency.
