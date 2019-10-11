Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Court Issues Production Warrant Against P Chidambaram for October 14 in INX Media Case

The Enforcement Directorate earlier on Friday moved before a Delhi court seeking production warrant of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Court Issues Production Warrant Against P Chidambaram for October 14 in INX Media Case
File photo of Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday issued production warrant against former finance minister P Chidambaram for October 14 in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the warrant for after the ED moved court in the case and directed that Chidambaram be produced before it at 3 pm on October 14.

The ED said in its plea that it needs to interrogate him in custody.

The Enforcement Directorate earlier on Friday moved before a Delhi court seeking production warrant of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

The agency has said in its plea that it requires custodial interrogation of Chidambaram in the case.

Chidambaram is currently in Tihar jail in connection with the INX media case lodged by the CBI.

The court had earlier dismissed Chidambaram's plea seeking to surrender in the ED case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram