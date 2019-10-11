Delhi Court Issues Production Warrant Against P Chidambaram for October 14 in INX Media Case
The Enforcement Directorate earlier on Friday moved before a Delhi court seeking production warrant of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.
File photo of Enforcement Directorate
New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday issued production warrant against former finance minister P Chidambaram for October 14 in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.
Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the warrant for after the ED moved court in the case and directed that Chidambaram be produced before it at 3 pm on October 14.
The ED said in its plea that it needs to interrogate him in custody.
The agency has said in its plea that it requires custodial interrogation of Chidambaram in the case.
Chidambaram is currently in Tihar jail in connection with the INX media case lodged by the CBI.
The court had earlier dismissed Chidambaram's plea seeking to surrender in the ED case.
