Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ED Moves Delhi Court Seeking to Declare Lobbyist Deepak Talwar's Son a Fugitive Offender

The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrant against Aditya Talwar after it took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by ED in the case.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ED Moves Delhi Court Seeking to Declare Lobbyist Deepak Talwar's Son a Fugitive Offender
File photo of Deepak Talwar (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate moved a Delhi court Wednesday seeking to declare Aditya Talwar, son of lobbyist Deepak Talwar, a fugitive offender in the case related to negotiations favouring foreign private airlines and causing loss to national carrier Air India.

The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Aditya after it took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by ED in the case.

Deepak Talwar is currently in judicial custody.

The ED had earlier said that it needed to interrogate Talwar to get the names of officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, National Aviation Company of India Ltd and Air India, who favoured foreign airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram