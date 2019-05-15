English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ED Moves Delhi Court Seeking to Declare Lobbyist Deepak Talwar's Son a Fugitive Offender
The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrant against Aditya Talwar after it took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by ED in the case.
File photo of Deepak Talwar (PTI)
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate moved a Delhi court Wednesday seeking to declare Aditya Talwar, son of lobbyist Deepak Talwar, a fugitive offender in the case related to negotiations favouring foreign private airlines and causing loss to national carrier Air India.
The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Aditya after it took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by ED in the case.
Deepak Talwar is currently in judicial custody.
The ED had earlier said that it needed to interrogate Talwar to get the names of officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, National Aviation Company of India Ltd and Air India, who favoured foreign airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia.
The ED had earlier said that it needed to interrogate Talwar to get the names of officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, National Aviation Company of India Ltd and Air India, who favoured foreign airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia.
