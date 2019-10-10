English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ED Moves Delhi HC Challenging Anticipatory Bail Granted to Chidambaram, Son in Aircel-Maxis Case
Enforcement Directorate has challenged the September 5 order of the special court granting the relief to P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram.
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.
The plea is likely to be heard by the court on Friday.
ED has challenged the September 5 order of the special court granting the relief to Chidambaram and his son.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Earns Rs 228 Cr
- Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh: Rohit Shetty Shares Pic of His Cop Universe
- Low Blow for John Cena: Nikki Bella Shares Details about Sex Life with New Boyfriend
- Microsoft Updates Your Phone App to Bring Android Phone Calls to Windows 10
- Meet the 'Madhubala of TikTok' Who Has Taken Social Media by Storm