ED Moves Delhi HC Challenging Anticipatory Bail Granted to Chidambaram, Son in Aircel-Maxis Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The plea is likely to be heard by the court on Friday.

ED has challenged the September 5 order of the special court granting the relief to Chidambaram and his son.

