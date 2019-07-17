Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ED Moves HC Challenging Bail to Alleged Defence Dealer in AgustaWestland Scam

ED opposed the bail plea saying that the probe was at an initial stage and the accused may flee from justice, hampering the investigation.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
ED Moves HC Challenging Bail to Alleged Defence Dealer in AgustaWestland Scam
File photo of AgustaWestland chopper. (PTI)
New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate approached the Delhi High Court Wednesday challenging the bail granted to Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. The plea is likely to be heard on Thursday by Justice Sunil Gaur.

The ED has challenged the June 1 order of a trial court which granted bail to Gupta, arrested by the agency on March 26 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The trial court had granted him relief on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of the like amount.

It had put various conditions on the accused, including that he would not tamper with the evidence and not to leave the country without the court's prior permission.

ED had opposed the bail plea saying that the probe was at an initial stage and the accused may flee from justice, hampering the investigation if granted the relief.

Gupta's counsel had submitted that the accused had always cooperated with the investigation and will be available as and when required by the probe agency as he has deep roots in India.

The agency on May 22 had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Gupta.

According to the ED, Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajeev Saxena, who turned approver after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency.

