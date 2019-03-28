ED Opposes Robert Vadra's Anticipatory Bail, Says It Has 'Sufficient Proof' Against Him

Opposing Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail plea, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday told the Patiala House Court that they have "sufficient material" against Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law in alleged money laundering case."His tax returns are suspicious. His business, his links, his activities, his expenditure, his source of income, all are suspicious," advocate DP Singh said in the court on behalf of ED. He added that the department required Vadra's custodial interrogation.Congress president's brother-in-law has been alleged of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds."ED has mails providing proof of the involvement of Manoj Arora, CC Thampi, Vadra and Sanjay Bhandari," the advocate said.The agency had alleged that Vadra is the "ultimate beneficiary" of London property and six flats which were bought by his associates through a web of companies, some of which are allegedly owned by absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and the UAE-based businessman CC Thampi.The directorate said that the businessman's remand was necessary as he needs to be confronted with "documents in possession with the agency".Meanwhile, senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, is yet to present his case in the court. Vadra has been questioned in the case multiple times. He has denied all charges against him and often termed the probe "political vendetta".A Delhi court had two days ago extended the businessman's interim protection from arrest till March 27. ED had opposed Vadra's bail plea saying he has been given sufficient opportunity to come out with some proof against the allegations levelled against him by the agency but so far, he has failed to do so.