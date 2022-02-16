ED Records Statement of Chhota Shakeel's Aide in PMLA Case Related to Dawood Ibrahim

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of Salim Qureshi, an alleged aide of Chhota Shakeel, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case involving underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

A senior ED official said that Salim Qureshi was interrogated on Tuesday for nine hours. He was confronted with various documents and digital evidence collected by the probe agency. He was evasive throughout the questioning.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday morning had conducted raids at multiple locations linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai and nearby areas.

The house of late Haseena Parkar, the sister of Dawood Ibrahim, was also raided by an elite officials team of ED.

The ED recovered a few incriminating documents during the raid.

A politician of Maharashtra is also under the lens of ED for his connections with Dawood Ibrahim.

“We conducted raids at ten locations in Mumbai and surrounding areas. These raids were related to a Prevention of money laundering case involving gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. A property deal is under scanner, wherein a senior politician from Maharashtra is also allegedly involved along with others," the source had said on Tuesday.

The ED is currently scanning the money transactions of the politicians and alleged aides of Dawood. They said that they had been working on the case for a long time.

The source also said that Dawood is still controlling the real estate business through his middlemen. The money is sent to him and his aides through the Hawala network. This money is further allegedly being used by the different terror modules to spread anti-national and terrorist activities across India. It is learnt that Pakistan’s ISI is supporting Dawood in running his business and to spread terror activities from money earned from from the business.

A property deal had come on ED’s radar after which they had initiated a money laundering probe.

