The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday began searching more than a dozen locations in Chhattisgarh in connection with a coal mining case. Raids are underway at 13 premises, some of which are linked to Congress legislators and office bearers.

The places searched also included the official and residential premises of Congress MLA Devendra Yadav in Raipur, party leader Ramgopal Agrawal, state Congress treasurer cum chairperson of Nagrik Apoorti Nigam, Sunny Agrawal, chairperson of Karmakar Mandal, party spokesperson R P Singh, Vinod Tiwari, Girish Dewangan, chairperson of Chhattisgarh mineral development corporation.

Further details are awaited.

Chhattisgarh Coal Scam

It said that an illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in the Chattisghar by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen.

As per reports, on average, they had collected Rs 500 crore in 2021.

Chhattisgarh Congress Questions Timing of Raids

The ED search comes days ahead of Congress’ 85th plenary session set to be held from February 24 to 26 2023 at the Rajyotsav ground near Tuta in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The plenary session hosted by Chhattisgarh Congress will be attended by top party leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

Questioning the timing of raids, Congress Communications Department chief Sushil Anand Shukla said, “the Central govt is trying to disturb the Congress’ meeting scheduled in Chattisgarh." He further alleged that the BJP-led Central government is “misusing ED" to “Disturb Congress meeting session."

(With ANI inputs)

