Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

ED Searches Premises Linked to Bengal Cattle Smuggler in Hawala Case

The searches were conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) at about 11 premises and the person under the scanner is an alleged cattle smuggler identified as Mohammed Inamul Haq.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 5:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ED Searches Premises Linked to Bengal Cattle Smuggler in Hawala Case
Representative image.

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at multiple premises here in connection with a hawala trade case linked to cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border, official sources said.

They said the searches are being conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) at about 11 premises and the person under the scanner of the federal probe agency is an alleged cattle smuggler identified as Mohammed Inamul Haq.

Haq was arrested in March, 2018 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged bribe case involving a BSF Commandant. Border Security Force (BSF) officer J D Mathew was posted in Murshidabad district of West Bengal as the commander of its 83rd battalion and was arrested by the CBI with unexplained cash worth over Rs 45 lakh in December 2017 while de-boarding a train in Kerala.

Haq is also stated to be operating in Murshidabad district and the ED is probing his alleged hawala dealings linked to the cattle smuggling crime and other similar activities. Hawala pertains to the transfer and movement of money by skirting the banking channels and dealings of dirty funds is largely done in cash.

The man is suspected to be involved in many other such alleged financial crimes, the sources said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram