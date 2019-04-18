English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ED Seizes 146 kg Gold Jewellery from Hyderabad Group in Case Linked with Demonetisation
Raids were conducted at the showrooms of Musaddilal Jewellers at Hyderabad and Vijaywada, its promoter Kailash Gupta, a company named Balaji Gold and its partner Pavan Agarwal, another company Ashta Laxmi Gold, its proprietor Neel Sunder Tharad and chartered accountant Sanjay Sarda over the last few days.
New Delhi: About 146 kg of gold jewellery worth over Rs 82 crore has been seized by the ED after searches at the premises of a Hyderabad-based jeweller and his associates in connection with a post demonetisation money laundering case, the agency said Thursday.
