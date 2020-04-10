Take the pledge to vote

ED Seizes Luxury Vehicles of DHFL Promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan Used for Trip in Violation of Lockdown

Officials said the agency has sent an official order, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), to the Satara Superintendent of Police for execution.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 7:39 PM IST
ED Seizes Luxury Vehicles of DHFL Promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan Used for Trip in Violation of Lockdown
File photo of HDIL Managing Director Sarang Wadhawan. Police found 23 people, including members of the Wadhawan family, at their farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued seizure orders for five luxury vehicles used by DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel to their farmhouse in Maharashtra's Mahabaleshwar during the coronavirus lockdown, officials said.

They said the federal agency has sent an official order, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), to the Satara Superintendent of Police for execution. The vehicles are owned by the Wadhawan brothers, the notice said.

The Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, were travelling in two Range Rover and three Toyota Fortuner cars.

