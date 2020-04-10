ED Seizes Luxury Vehicles of DHFL Promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan Used for Trip in Violation of Lockdown
Officials said the agency has sent an official order, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), to the Satara Superintendent of Police for execution.
File photo of HDIL Managing Director Sarang Wadhawan. Police found 23 people, including members of the Wadhawan family, at their farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued seizure orders for five luxury vehicles used by DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel to their farmhouse in Maharashtra's Mahabaleshwar during the coronavirus lockdown, officials said.
They said the federal agency has sent an official order, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), to the Satara Superintendent of Police for execution. The vehicles are owned by the Wadhawan brothers, the notice said.
The Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, were travelling in two Range Rover and three Toyota Fortuner cars.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Lockdown Impact: Delhi Airport Evaluates Consolidation of Its Terminals
- You Look Like Tarzan, But Bowl Like Jane: Andrew Flintoff To Shoaib Akhtar
- Ponting Picks Out Flintoff's Over in Edgbaston 2005 as Best He's Ever Faced
- TCL C8 Series Android TV Review: Very Close to Affordable Large Screen TV Perfection
- Watch: Team of ICU Doctors Does 'Extubation' Dance Everytime a Covid-19 Patient Recovers