ED Seizes Properties Worth Rs 1.46 Crore Belonging to Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's Brother

The action was taken on charges of Harish Gahlot holding assets in the United Arab Emirates equivalent to the amount of the seized properties in contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

IANS

Updated:May 7, 2019, 8:58 PM IST
File photo of Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized properties worth Rs 1.46 crore, including an apartment here and land in Haryana, belonging to Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot's brother Harish, an official said on Tuesday.

The action was taken on charges of Harish Gahlot holding assets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) equivalent to the amount of the seized properties in contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The agency initiated an investigation into the case under FEMA based on information received from the Income Tax Department about the transfer of Rs 1 crore from India to Dubai through the "hawala" channel last September for making advance payment towards the purchase of two flats there.

According to the ED, Harish Gahlot had given Rs 1 crore in cash to his younger son Nitesh Gahlot, who is an NRI and is studying in Dubai, for sending the money through the unauthorised "hawala" channel.

Nitesh Gahlot through his contact approached Inderpal Wadhawan, a Delhi-based "hawala" dealer to send the money.

"The 'hawala' dealer kept Rs 4 lakh with him as commission and illegally delivered dirhams equivalent to Rs 96 lakh in Dubai, which was collected by a friend of Nitesh Gahlot and deposited into Nitesh's Dubai bank account.

"Out of these funds, Nitesh Gahlot had made the payment to the Dubai-based developers for the booking of two flats in his name, his father Harish Gahlot, his mother and his elder brother," the ED said.

Investigations also revealed that Harish Gahlot on September 26, 2018, had sent Rs 50 lakh from his bank in India to Nitesh's account maintained in Dubai under the "Liberalised Remittance Scheme" for the purpose code "S0305 - Travel for Education Including Fees Hostel Expenses".

However, the ED said, the amount was not used for the intended purpose but for the booking of two flats.
