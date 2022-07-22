Bengal: Rs 20 Crore Cash Seized by ED After Raids on Minister Partha Chatterjee's Aide

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has conducted raids on the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, and seized Rs 20 crore in cash in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state.

“The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the said SSC scam,” the probe agency said in a statement.

The search teams took the help of bank officials for counting cash through machines.

More than 20 mobile phones have also been seized during the raids at the premises of Arpita, however, the purpose and use of recovered phones are being ascertained, the ED said.

Apart from this, the ED also raided the premises of Minister of State for Education Paresh C Adhikary, MLA Manik Bhattacharya, and others.

