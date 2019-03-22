English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ED Slaps Rs 14.40 Lakh Penalty in FEMA Case Against Kashmiri Separatist Leader Syed Geelani
The Enforcement Directorate has also ordered the confiscation of nearly Rs 6.8 lakh in a case which pertains to the illegal possession of foreign exchange.
File photo of Kashmir separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani ( Image: PTI).
Loading...
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has levied a penalty of Rs 14.40 lakh and ordered confiscation of nearly Rs 6.8 lakh in connection with a FEMA case against Jammu and Kashmir-based separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, officials said Friday.
The case pertains to Geelani in illegal possession of foreign exchange, a case which was being investigated by the ED under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
After completion of the probe and adjudication proceeding, the Enforcement Directorate issued an order on March 20 under the FEMA, levying the Rs 14.40 lakh penalty and confiscating forex of USD 10,000 (nearly Rs 6.8 lakh) that was allegedly recovered from Geelani, they said.
The case was taken up by the ED on the basis of an Income Tax Department complaint against Geelani.
A similar proceeding against another separatist Yasin Malik, former Chairman of JKLF, is underway
The case pertains to Geelani in illegal possession of foreign exchange, a case which was being investigated by the ED under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
After completion of the probe and adjudication proceeding, the Enforcement Directorate issued an order on March 20 under the FEMA, levying the Rs 14.40 lakh penalty and confiscating forex of USD 10,000 (nearly Rs 6.8 lakh) that was allegedly recovered from Geelani, they said.
The case was taken up by the ED on the basis of an Income Tax Department complaint against Geelani.
A similar proceeding against another separatist Yasin Malik, former Chairman of JKLF, is underway
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20 Year Old Boy From Telangana Dies While Playing The Battle Royale Game
- Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped
- Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota Movie Review: An Irreverent Comic-Book Style Action-Comedy
- New Zealand Women Don Headscarves to Support Muslims After Shootings
- Worried that Facebook Employees Know Your Password? Here are Some Pro Security Tips
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results