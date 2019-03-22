LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ED Slaps Rs 14.40 Lakh Penalty in FEMA Case Against Kashmiri Separatist Leader Syed Geelani

The Enforcement Directorate has also ordered the confiscation of nearly Rs 6.8 lakh in a case which pertains to the illegal possession of foreign exchange.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ED Slaps Rs 14.40 Lakh Penalty in FEMA Case Against Kashmiri Separatist Leader Syed Geelani
File photo of Kashmir separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani ( Image: PTI).
Loading...
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has levied a penalty of Rs 14.40 lakh and ordered confiscation of nearly Rs 6.8 lakh in connection with a FEMA case against Jammu and Kashmir-based separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, officials said Friday.

The case pertains to Geelani in illegal possession of foreign exchange, a case which was being investigated by the ED under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

After completion of the probe and adjudication proceeding, the Enforcement Directorate issued an order on March 20 under the FEMA, levying the Rs 14.40 lakh penalty and confiscating forex of USD 10,000 (nearly Rs 6.8 lakh) that was allegedly recovered from Geelani, they said.

The case was taken up by the ED on the basis of an Income Tax Department complaint against Geelani.

A similar proceeding against another separatist Yasin Malik, former Chairman of JKLF, is underway
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram