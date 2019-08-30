ED Slaps Rs 62 Lakh Notice Against Kashmiri Businessman Zahoor Watali for Foreign Exchange Rule Violation
The case pertains to Watali opening non-resident savings accounts in a HSBC bank branch in Delhi in alleged contravention of the law.
File photo of Enforcement Directorate
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has slapped a penalty of Rs 62 lakh on Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
The case pertains to Watali opening non-resident savings accounts in a HSBC bank branch in Delhi in alleged contravention of the law.
The federal probe agency has issued a final show cause notice to Watali for contravening the FEMA after completion of probe, the agency said.
Watali is already under the probe scanner of the ED and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges of alleged terror funding and his purported links with banned Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and its chief Hafiz Saeed. Watali is at present in jail.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Didn't Gift Flat to Ranu Mandal, Says Ranaghat Club Member Who Posted Her Viral Video
- It is Confirmed, The New Apple iPhones Will be Unveiled on September 10
- Shah Rukh Khan Jokes 'Bard of Blood' Emraan Hashmi's Journey from 'Serial Kisser to Serious Kicker'
- Can You Recognise Khloe Kardashian in These New Photos? Her Fans Can’t and They Don’t Like It
- Digital Payments in India Growing Steadily at 12.7 Percent Annually: KPMG