Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

ED Submits Documents in Sealed Cover to Supreme Court in INX Media Money Laundering Case

On Thursday, the top court while extending Chidambaram's protection from arrest in the INX Media money laundering case, had asked the ED to submit the documents in sealed cover under its official seal.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 7:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ED Submits Documents in Sealed Cover to Supreme Court in INX Media Money Laundering Case
Congress leader P Chidambaram exits the CBI special court after the hearing on Thursday. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday submitted documents related to the questioning of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover under its official seal.

The documents were submitted before a bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

On Thursday, the top court while extending Chidambaram's protection from arrest in the INX Media money laundering case, had asked the ED to submit the documents in sealed cover under its official seal.

"Without prejudice to the contentions of both the parties, we direct the respondent Directorate of Enforcement to produce the documents in a sealed cover with the authenticated seal of the Directorate of Enforcement. Whether to look into the documents or not will depend upon the decision which this Court would take," the bench had said.

The top court had said it would pronounce on September 5 its order on Chidambaram's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's August 20 verdict denying him anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

Chidambaram, in his plea in the apex court, sought anticipatory bail in the money laundering case.

CBI had lodged an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, ED lodged a money laundering case in 2017.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram