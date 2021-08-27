CHANGE LANGUAGE
ED Summons Advocate in Pincon Ponzi Scam Case

Pincon group has allegedly duped thousands of investors after illegally raising Rs 800 crore from public. (File photo: ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned advocate Sanjay Basu in connection with its probe into multi-crore Pincon ponzi scam, agency sources said on Friday Basu is known to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, the sources said, adding that the advocate has been asked to appear before ED officials at its CGO complex on Monday.

Pincon group has allegedly duped thousands of investors after illegally raising Rs 800 crore from public.

Earlier, key officials of the group were arrested, including its MD Manoranjan Roy.

first published:August 27, 2021, 22:59 IST