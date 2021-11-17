CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#AirPollution#Bollywood#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » ED Summons Mehbooba Mufti's Brother in Money Laundering Case
1-MIN READ

ED Summons Mehbooba Mufti's Brother in Money Laundering Case

ED said Tassaduq has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case on Thursday. (File photo: ANI)

ED said Tassaduq has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case on Thursday. (File photo: ANI)

Mehbooba Mufti has herself been questioned by the ED in the past in connection with another money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s brother Tassaduq Hussain Mufti for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said on Wednesday.

They said Tassaduq has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case here on Thursday and get his statement recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation, they said, pertains to some funds allegedly received by him in his accounts from some Kashmir-based businesses. Mehbooba Mufti has herself been questioned by the ED in the past in connection with another money laundering case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:November 17, 2021, 21:59 IST