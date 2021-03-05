PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Issued Summons by ED for Questioning on March 15 in Money Laundering Case

Summons were issued against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday by the Enforcement Directorate. Mufti has been summoned for questioning on March 15 in a money laundering case, officials said. The 60-year-old PDP leader, who was released last year after more than a year in detention after the Centre abrogated Article 370 to do away with the special status of J&K, has been served notice to appear at the ED headquarters in the national capital.

Mufti later took to Twitter and wrote the government was trying to browbeat political opponents to make them toe their line. “GOIs tactics to intimidate & browbeat political opponents to make them toe their line has become tediously predictable. They don’t want us to raise questions about its punitive actions & policies. Such short sighted scheming wont work,” she wrote.

The case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said. No more details about the case were available immediately.

Criticising the summons, People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Friday said “political vendetta” would not help in improving the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre should “put an end to this kind of vendetta” and allow democratic processes to continue smoothly, said Abdullah, also a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Political vendetta will not help in improving the situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” the National Conference chief added.

