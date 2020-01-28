ED Summons Popular Front of India, Linked NGO Officials in PMLA Probe Case

New Delhi: The ED has summoned seven office bearers of PFI and an NGO linked to it in connection with a money laundering probe against them, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the office bearers of the Kerala-based Popular Front of India (PFI) and those from Rehab India Foundation have been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the summonses issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) come in the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) finding that the recent violent protests in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had an alleged "financial link" with PFI but the Kerala-based organisation has termed this as "baseless".

The case under the PMLA against the PFI was filed by the ED in 2018. The ED is also probing the remittances and withdrawal of funds from 9 bank accounts of Rehab India, officials said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.