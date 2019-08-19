ED Summons Raj Thackeray, Manohar Joshi's Son in IL&FS Case Probe
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case on August 22, while Unmesh Joshi is supposed to appear on Monday or Tuesday.
File photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned MNS party chief Raj Thackeray in connection with its money laundering probe in the IL&FS alleged payment default case, officials said on Monday.
They said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case on August 22.
They added that Unmesh Joshi, son of former state chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, has also been summoned in the same case. Joshi is supposed to appear on Monday or Tuesday, they said.
The agency is probing Thackeray's involvement in the case in connection with the IL&FS group's loan equity investment in a company called Kohinoor CTNL. The company was promoted by Joshi.
Thackeray and Joshi had jointly bid for some assets after creating a consortium but later the MNS supremo quit.
The ED, it is understood, wants to look into the entire transaction and hence has summoned the two.
The ED had last week filed a charge sheet in the case too.
