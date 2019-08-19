Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

ED Summons Raj Thackeray, Manohar Joshi's Son in IL&FS Case Probe

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case on August 22, while Unmesh Joshi is supposed to appear on Monday or Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ED Summons Raj Thackeray, Manohar Joshi's Son in IL&FS Case Probe
File photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned MNS party chief Raj Thackeray in connection with its money laundering probe in the IL&FS alleged payment default case, officials said on Monday.

They said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case on August 22.

They added that Unmesh Joshi, son of former state chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, has also been summoned in the same case. Joshi is supposed to appear on Monday or Tuesday, they said.

The agency is probing Thackeray's involvement in the case in connection with the IL&FS group's loan equity investment in a company called Kohinoor CTNL. The company was promoted by Joshi.

Thackeray and Joshi had jointly bid for some assets after creating a consortium but later the MNS supremo quit.

The ED, it is understood, wants to look into the entire transaction and hence has summoned the two.

The ED had last week filed a charge sheet in the case too.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram