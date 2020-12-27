ED Summons Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut's Wife for Questioning on Dec 29 in PMC Bank Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday summoned senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut for questioning in connection with the PMC Bank fraud case. "We have asked Varsha Raut to appear before the agency on December 29 in connection with the case," an ED official said.

Varsha Raut has reportedly been asked to appear at ED's Mumbai office. This is the third summons issued to her after she skipped the earlier two on health grounds, officials said.

The ED registered a case of money laundering against Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, his son Sarang Wadhawan, Waryam Singh and Joy Thomas, the then Chairman and Managing Director of PMC Bank Ltd, respectively and others on the basis of an FIR registered by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing in September last year. The FIR was registered for causing wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore to PMC Bank and corresponding gain to themselves.

The Shiv Sena, which is part of Maharashtra's ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the NCP and the Congress, had earlier alleged that central probe agencies have been targeting them unfairly. Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who recently joined Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has also been summoned by the ED for questioning on December 30 in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case linked to a land deal in Pune's Bhosri area. Earlier, the agency had summoned the party's Maharashtra MLA Pratap Sarnaik in connection with another money laundering probe.