ED to Quiz Robert Vadra Again Tomorrow in Connection With London-based Property
Last week, the agency had also grilled Vadra in Jaipur twice in a separate case related to land allotments.
File photo of Robert Vadra.
New Delhi: Robert Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, has been summoned to appear before the Enforcement Directorate officials on Tuesday in connection with a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.
Vadra is on interim bail till March 2 after a Delhi court extended the protection from arrest on Saturday. Vadra gave the assurance after the ED told the court that he was not cooperating in the probe and was required for questioning for at least four to five more days.
Last week, the agency had also grilled Vadra in Jaipur twice in a separate case related to land allotments. His mother Maureen was also asked to depose but was allowed to go after completion of brief legal procedures.
Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch hunt against him. He said he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends.
The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.
The agency also told the court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belong to Vadra. These include two houses, one worth 5 million GBP and the other 4 million GBP, six other flats and more properties.
