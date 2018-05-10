GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
EdCIL Recruitment 2018: Manager Posts at Noida, Apply Before May 31, 2018

Application process for the aspirants of OTAS and OES has begun interested and eligible applicants for EDCIL Recruitment 2018 can apply on or before May 31, 2018.

Updated:May 10, 2018, 2:22 PM IST
Image for representation only.
EdCIL Recruitment 2018 application process has begun to hire candidates for the post of Manager in Online Testing and Assessment Services (OTAS) and Overseas Education Services (OES) for the Educational Consultants India Limited, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.  Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before May 31, 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for EDCIL Recruitment 2018 for Managers?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.edcilindia.co.in/

Step 2 - Click on 'Careers' at the bottom of the home page

Step 3 - Click on 'Careers at EDCIL'

Step 4 - Click on 'Recruitment' under ' Recruitment for EDCIL'

Step 5 - Click on the 'Online link for the Post Manager (OTAS) and (OES)

Step 6 - Accept Terms and Conditions and click on 'Start'

Step 7 - Register yourself

Step 8 - Login to your profile with registration credentials

Step 9 – Fill the application form and download the confirmation page

Step 10 – Take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/56147/Instruction.html

 

Eligibility Criteria:

Managers (OTAS) - The applicant must be BE/ BTECH with MBA/ PGDM and must possess minimum 8 years of experience in an IT/ ICT Project.

Managers (OES) - The applicant must be BE/ BTECH with MBA/ PGDM and must possess minimum 8 years of experience in Recruitment of Overseas students.

Applicants are advised to visit official website and download the official advertisement: http://www.edcilindia.co.in/Default/ViewFile/?id=1525861364333_ADD08051989.PDF&path=Ecareer

Age Limit:

The age of the applicant should not be more than 36 years as on 1st May 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisement.

Pay Scale:

Managers (OTSA) - Rs.60,000 - Rs.1,80,000 per month

Managers (OES) - Rs.60,000 - Rs.1,80,000 per month

Selection Process:

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.

