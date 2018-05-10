English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EdCIL Recruitment 2018: Manager Posts at Noida, Apply Before May 31, 2018
Application process for the aspirants of OTAS and OES has begun interested and eligible applicants for EDCIL Recruitment 2018 can apply on or before May 31, 2018.
Image for representation only.
EdCIL Recruitment 2018 application process has begun to hire candidates for the post of Manager in Online Testing and Assessment Services (OTAS) and Overseas Education Services (OES) for the Educational Consultants India Limited, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before May 31, 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for EDCIL Recruitment 2018 for Managers?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.edcilindia.co.in/
Step 2 - Click on 'Careers' at the bottom of the home page
Step 3 - Click on 'Careers at EDCIL'
Step 4 - Click on 'Recruitment' under ' Recruitment for EDCIL'
Step 5 - Click on the 'Online link for the Post Manager (OTAS) and (OES)
Step 6 - Accept Terms and Conditions and click on 'Start'
Step 7 - Register yourself
Step 8 - Login to your profile with registration credentials
Step 9 – Fill the application form and download the confirmation page
Step 10 – Take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/56147/Instruction.html
Eligibility Criteria:
Managers (OTAS) - The applicant must be BE/ BTECH with MBA/ PGDM and must possess minimum 8 years of experience in an IT/ ICT Project.
Managers (OES) - The applicant must be BE/ BTECH with MBA/ PGDM and must possess minimum 8 years of experience in Recruitment of Overseas students.
Applicants are advised to visit official website and download the official advertisement: http://www.edcilindia.co.in/Default/ViewFile/?id=1525861364333_ADD08051989.PDF&path=Ecareer
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 36 years as on 1st May 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisement.
Pay Scale:
Managers (OTSA) - Rs.60,000 - Rs.1,80,000 per month
Managers (OES) - Rs.60,000 - Rs.1,80,000 per month
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.
