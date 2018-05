EdCIL Recruitment 2018: Manager Posts at Noida, Apply Before May 31, 2018

EdCIL Recruitment 2018 application process has begun to hire candidates for the post of Manager in Online Testing and Assessment Services (OTAS) and Overseas Education Services (OES) for the Educational Consultants India Limited, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before May 31, 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.edcilindia.co.in/ Step 2 - Click on 'Careers' at the bottom of the home pageStep 3 - Click on 'Careers at EDCIL'Step 4 - Click on 'Recruitment' under ' Recruitment for EDCIL'Step 5 - Click on the 'Online link for the Post Manager (OTAS) and (OES)Step 6 - Accept Terms and Conditions and click on 'Start'Step 7 - Register yourselfStep 8 - Login to your profile with registration credentialsStep 9 – Fill the application form and download the confirmation pageStep 10 – Take a print out for future reference- The applicant must be BE/ BTECH with MBA/ PGDM and must possess minimum 8 years of experience in an IT/ ICT Project.The applicant must be BE/ BTECH with MBA/ PGDM and must possess minimum 8 years of experience in Recruitment of Overseas students.Applicants are advised to visit official website and download the official advertisement: http://www.edcilindia.co.in/Default/ViewFile/?id=1525861364333_ADD08051989.PDF&path=Ecareer The age of the applicant should not be more than 36 years as on 1st May 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisement.Managers (OTSA) - Rs.60,000 - Rs.1,80,000 per monthManagers (OES) - Rs.60,000 - Rs.1,80,000 per monthThe shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.