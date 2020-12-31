Edible Oil Prices Rise in Varanasi Amid Protest

Edible oil prices in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, are rising amid the ongoing protest by farmers at Delhi borders against the Centre's contentious agri reforms.

Wholesale as well as retail markets are facing an increase in rates. There is shortage of oil in Galla Mandi in the Chetganj area of Varanasi, with the commodity's delivery being delayed amid the protest.

From Rs 90-100, the price has now increased to Rs 150 a litre. This includes refined and mustard oils.

Households in Varanasi, which is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are facing the brunt of the prices, just as rates of of potato and onion had improved.

Meanwhile, the government and farm unions reached some common ground on Wednesday to resolve protesting farmers' concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.