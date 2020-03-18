Editor of English Daily Gets Show Cause Notice from Press Council for Satirical Headline on Prez Kovind

New Delhi: The Press Council of India (PCI) has taken suo moto cognizance of a leading newspaper's headline that made a satirical reference to the President of India. The PCI issued a show cause notice to the editor of the 'Telegraph' newspaper on Tuesday.

A press statement issued by the Press Council on Tuesday, noted that the PCI Chairman, Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad has noted with concern the satirical use of the President of India's name in a derogatory manner.

The editor of the newspaper has been issued a show cause under sections 17(i)(a)(b) and 31(vi) of Norms of Journalistic Conduct.

Norm 17(a) indicates that "Provocative and sensational headlines are to be avoided", while as per Norm 17(b) "Headings must reflect and justify the matter printed under them.

Sub rule (vi) of Section 31, states that "Satirical comments, ridiculing and denigrating the first citizen of the country are uncalled for and beyond the call of fair journalistic comment."

The controversial headline that appeared on the front page of 'The Telegraph', daily on March 17, pertained to the nomination of former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, to the Rajya Sabha.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.