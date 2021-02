EDMC Panel Proposes Change In Property Tax Norms For Community Halls, Gyms Under GHS

New Delhi, Feb 17: The Standing Commitee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday proposed that the property tax assessment of community halls and gyms located inside group housing societies (GHS) be done on the norms set for residential units. The EDMC panel passed a resolution to this effect in its meeting.

Ascommunity halls and gyms located inside group housing societies are used by inside residents only and outsiders don’t use it, and lighting, sanitation and security costs are borne by the GHS, so, the move had been taken, the resolution said. The resolution also said that such facilities are used by its members for free and no commercial use is made of those amenities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor