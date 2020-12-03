Edu Min Ramesh Pokhriyal Launches Toy Hackathon to Promote Local Skills, 'Indian Ethos'

Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched Amazon’s #ToyathonChallenge2020 for the promotion of innovations in toy technology and Indian traditions.

A pan-India competition, which is in line with the vision laid down in the new National Education Policy 2020 emphasising on Indian knowledge traditions and skill/vocational education from class sixth onwards, accompanied with internship and focus on local artisanship, art and skills.

With this policy, the young students will be seen at farms and industries to interface with local skills and practical learning and have a bag less days in school.

The Toy Hackathon will run for 9-12 weeks with winners getting award money. Pokhriyal said, “Make toys that don’t harm and are a reflection of the new India. With this hackathon, make toys that celebrate Indian ethos, toys are a small word but an important unit for child development, and enter the technological sphere.”

The India traditions are replete with toys from epics as Amazon shared in its statement, “From the Pallanguli said to have been played by Sita in the forest to the Dyut Krida that sent the Pandavas into exile to the Chaukabara and Bhatukli played even in modern times, India has a long and enduring tradition of indigenous games and toys.”

He further said this is part of holistic development, and a big push to government policies and philosophy of atma nirbhar bharat, “In this toy hackathon, toys are used as a medium for studies, which is not just about books, numbers and words. It is a holistic approach towards education. It is a part of the larger philosophy like, self-reliance. It also gives a push to government initiatives likes ‘Make in India, start-up India, Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat etc.”

Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and Country Head, Amazon India said that students have lost a lot of creative and learning time due to the pandemic and narrated the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he shared on his last Mann ki Baat address encouraging students to re-imagine toys for the 21st century and emphasis on Indian culture. ‘Toys that will instill pride for the nation and aid well-rounded development.’

Amazon released a statement encouraging students to participate through registering on Skillenza website at this link. “Ideas and concept notes will be short-listed in the first round before the teams proceed to final submissions. Entries will be judged based on parameters such as creativity, innovation, impact, aesthetics, usability, safety standards, design feasibility, and environment-friendly quotient, among others,” statement said.

The top three teams stand to win prize money of rupees 5 lakhs, 3 lakhs, and 2 lakhs respectively, and also a chance to partner with the toy-making brand. Certificates would be issued to all participants with valid submissions.