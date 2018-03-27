English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Educate Clients, Spare a Thought for Those Languishing in Jails: Supreme Court to Lawyers
A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana was critical of the fact that most trivial of issues are dragged till the highest court only because litigants have money to spend.
File Photo of the Supreme Court of India.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that lawyers should "educate" their clients in order to avoid unnecessary litigation, which has been choking the justice delivery system.
A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana was critical of the fact that most trivial of issues are dragged till the highest court only because litigants have money to spend.
"You should educate your clients. You should tell them what exactly are they fighting for. Sometimes you argue cases here but at the end of the litigation, the clients have to get neither money nor any right," Justice Ramana told senior lawyer R Basant.
Basant was arguing in a property dispute case between brothers, and the latest complaint happened to be about a construction in a house under dispute.
With the bench expressing its indisposition to entertain his plea, the senior advocate requested the Court to at least set a deadline for the Delhi High Court to finally decide the matter.
Justice Ramana, however, pointed out that these are things easier said that done.
"It is easy for this Court to say or for you to ask us to pass directions for disposal within a time frame. But you can not imagine the pressure under which high courts function. Delhi High Court happens to be one of the busiest high court in fact," said the judge.
Justice Ramana further regretted that the work load was such that people have been languishing in jail waiting for disposal of their cases.
"Those who have thousands and lakh to spend, they can come till this Court and pray for expeditious disposal of their civil disputes. But what about those who have been languishing in jails for years. Spare a thought for them," said the judge.
Also Watch
A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana was critical of the fact that most trivial of issues are dragged till the highest court only because litigants have money to spend.
"You should educate your clients. You should tell them what exactly are they fighting for. Sometimes you argue cases here but at the end of the litigation, the clients have to get neither money nor any right," Justice Ramana told senior lawyer R Basant.
Basant was arguing in a property dispute case between brothers, and the latest complaint happened to be about a construction in a house under dispute.
With the bench expressing its indisposition to entertain his plea, the senior advocate requested the Court to at least set a deadline for the Delhi High Court to finally decide the matter.
Justice Ramana, however, pointed out that these are things easier said that done.
"It is easy for this Court to say or for you to ask us to pass directions for disposal within a time frame. But you can not imagine the pressure under which high courts function. Delhi High Court happens to be one of the busiest high court in fact," said the judge.
Justice Ramana further regretted that the work load was such that people have been languishing in jail waiting for disposal of their cases.
"Those who have thousands and lakh to spend, they can come till this Court and pray for expeditious disposal of their civil disputes. But what about those who have been languishing in jails for years. Spare a thought for them," said the judge.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Steve Smith Set to Lose Captaincy, Faces Year-long Ban: Report
- Jeff Thomson Demands Life Bans for Steve Smith and 'Leadership Group'
- Tearing Away From Formalities Of Celebrity Is A Task: Amitabh Bachchan
- Toyota Yaris to Launch in India Next Month - Detailed Image Gallery
- R Madhavan Backs Out Of Simmba Due To Injury; See His Tweet