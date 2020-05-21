Education Department Officer Tested Positive for Covid-19 in MP's Bhopal

A special-duty officer in the Department of Higher Education in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.







Sources claimed that the officer had only reported at work twice this month- May 5 and May 12, after which he fell ill. He is undergoing treatment at the Chirayu Hospital.







After the employee was tested positive, the fifth floor of the administrative building- Satpura Bhawan which houses the department was immediately sanitised. Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the officer’s subordinate staff has been asked to home quarantine.







Satpura Bhawan recently made headlines after close to 100 staffers including senior officials of the Health Dept had fallen prey to the novel coronavirus. As several cases surfaced in Satpura Bhawan, the employees’ union have demanded that the premises should be declared a containment zone.







On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh’s tally crossed 6,000-mark, of which Bhopal’s positive cases were 1,139 including 39 deaths while Indore still remains a cause of concern with 2,774 cases with 107 deaths.









