Education Only Solution to Eradicate Poverty, Says Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that education is the only solution for poverty and it is an asset given to future generations.

The Chief Minister released the second tranche of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme of Rs 693.81 crore directly crediting it into the mother’s accounts of 10.97 lakh students pursuing their higher studies.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State government had spent Rs 5,573 crore for the fee reimbursement through the Vidya Deevena scheme since 2019, besides clearing Rs 1,880 crore pending dues of the previous government during 2018-19.

He said: “The scheme has been designed to make education accessible to the poor, creating an opportunity for those students who want to pursue higher education without burdening their families. The real wealth which can be given to the future generation is education, which alone can eradicate poverty and change their lives. It is hard to eliminate poverty if the children don’t pursue higher studies."

Further, the Chief Minister stated that as per the 2011 census, there is 33 per cent illiteracy in Andhra Pradesh while it is 27 per cent in the country and drawing a comparison with the BRICS nations on the student’s enrollment for higher studies, it is 51.8 per cent in Brazil, 83.4 per cent in Russia, 83.4 per cent in China but in India, only 27 per cent of the students are pursuing higher education and 73 per cent are not joining colleges.

Jagan said that the State government has been very much committed to the education sector and thus rolled out schemes like Jagananna Amma Vodi, Goru Mudha, Vidya Kanuka, Vasati Deevena to ensure that no family runs into debts for the sake of providing education to their children and resolving this, the government had spent Rs 26,677 crore on education alone.

Under Jagananna Vidya Deevena, fee reimbursement will be credited into mothers’ accounts in four instalments, where the government has released the first tranche in April this year and the second on Thursday, the third in December, and the fourth tranche in February next year.

Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, P Viswaroop, Ch Venugopala Krishna, Kodali Nani, Principal Secretary Higher Education K Satish Chandra, Principal Secretary BC Welfare G Anantha Ramu, APSCHE Chairman K Hemachandra, and other officials were present on the occasion.

