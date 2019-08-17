Educational Institutions in Himachal's Kangra Shut Today Due to Heavy Rain
Kangra deputy commissioner cum district magistrate Rakesh Kumar Prajapati issued the direction on Saturday morning following heavy rain in most parts of the district since Friday evening.
(Representative photo/PTI)
Shimla: All educational institutions in Kangra district have been asked to remain closed on Saturday due to incessant rainfall, an official said.
"Keeping in view the ongoing heavy rains and extreme climatic conditions across the district, I hereby declare holiday for schools and educational institutions for today (Saturday)," Prajapati said.
On Friday, the meteorological department had issued an 'orange warning' for heavy rain across the state and a 'red warning' for extremely heavy rain in several districts including Kangra on Saturday and Sunday.
