Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Educational Institutions in Himachal's Kangra Shut Today Due to Heavy Rain

Kangra deputy commissioner cum district magistrate Rakesh Kumar Prajapati issued the direction on Saturday morning following heavy rain in most parts of the district since Friday evening.

PTI

Updated:August 17, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Educational Institutions in Himachal's Kangra Shut Today Due to Heavy Rain
(Representative photo/PTI)
Loading...

Shimla: All educational institutions in Kangra district have been asked to remain closed on Saturday due to incessant rainfall, an official said.

Kangra deputy commissioner cum district magistrate Rakesh Kumar Prajapati issued the direction on Saturday morning following heavy rain in most parts of the district since Friday evening.

"Keeping in view the ongoing heavy rains and extreme climatic conditions across the district, I hereby declare holiday for schools and educational institutions for today (Saturday)," Prajapati said.

On Friday, the meteorological department had issued an 'orange warning' for heavy rain across the state and a 'red warning' for extremely heavy rain in several districts including Kangra on Saturday and Sunday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram