Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Eerie Birthday to You: In Maharashtra Village, Man's Friends Celebrated His Birthday at Crematorium

At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, the men started cheering at the crematorium in Chandori. They were wishing their friend Somnath Kotme on his 25th birthday, they said.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2019, 10:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Eerie Birthday to You: In Maharashtra Village, Man's Friends Celebrated His Birthday at Crematorium
Image for representation.

Nashik: A crematorium is considered as an inauspicious place and one seldom wants to go there. But a group of men in Chandori village in Niphad

taluka of Nashik district in North Maharashtra made it a special venue to celebrate their friends birthday two days ago, local residents said.

At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, the men started cheering at the crematorium in Chandori. They were wishing their friend Somnath Kotme on his 25th birthday, they said. They also cut a cake on the occasion as part of the celebrations.

Kotme was happy at this unusual way of birthday celebration. He said this will send out a message in the society against various superstitions associated with crematoriums and many other blind beliefs.

Photos and videos of the birthday celebrations in the crematorium were uploaded on social media platforms.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram