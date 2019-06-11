Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Efforts Being Made to Repatriate Mortal Remains of Indians Killed in Nepal Accident: S Jaishankar

A passenger bus carrying 60 Indian pilgrims was hit by a truck in Nepal's Rautahat district, killing two persons on the spot and wounding 21 others.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
Efforts Being Made to Repatriate Mortal Remains of Indians Killed in Nepal Accident: S Jaishankar
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Loading...
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said efforts were being made to repatriate the mortal remains of two Indians killed in a bus accident in Nepal and assured all assistance to the Indian pilgrims injured in the tragic incident.

A passenger bus carrying 60 Indian pilgrims was hit by a truck in Nepal's Rautahat district, killing two persons on the spot and wounding 21 others, a Nepalese media report said.

"Deepest condolences to the bereaved families of Sh.Jena & Sh.Biswal who lost their lives in the tragic bus accident in Nepal earlier today.Our CG&officers from @in_birgunj are at the hospital, constantly monitoring the treatment of the injured and extending all help to their families," Jaishankar tweeted.

Another team in Birgunj is arranging to repatriate the mortal remains. "We will keep you updated," he said in response to a tweet by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Took up the issue with EAM @DrSJaishankar, after being apprised of the tragic bus accident in Kathmandu, Nepal involving pilgrims from Puri & Khordha. Requested for all possible assistance to the victims including post-mortem of the deceased & facilitation of their repatriation," Pradhan tweeted earlier.

In another tweet, Jaishankar promised help to the family of an Indian killed in Russia.

"Our Embassy @IndEmbMoscow has reached out and is working to provide all assistance," he tweeted.

His response came after a person reached out to him on Twitter saying that a young student, Nikumoni Kakoti, from Lalganesh area of Guwahati died in Russia and his family members are requesting the government through media to make necessary arrangement to bring back his body to Guwahati.
Loading...
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

