Efforts for Ram Mandir Won’t Stop Until the Temple is Built, Says RSS General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Two days after the Supreme Court appointed a panel for mediation in the Ayodhya title case, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi weighed-in on the side of Central government and said that the Sangh does not question its commitment for Ram Mandir.Joshi, however, made it clear that the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) remains committed to the construction of Ram temple and is no mood for any compromises on the issue.“Those in power are not against the construction of Ram temple and we have no doubt about their commitment towards the issue”, said the senior RSS functionary, adding: “1980-90s se jo andolan chal raha hai, jab tak mandir poora nahi hoga tab tak humara andolan chalta rahega. Hum nayalay se apeksha karte hain ki sheeghrta se iske sandarb mein faisla de. (The agitation has been continuing since 1980-90 and it won’t stop until the temple is built. We hope the court offers a speedy verdict).”Speaking in Gwalior on the third and final day of RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, Joshi also urged the RSS workers to work towards social harmony. Expressing concern over environment degradation, Joshi asked all to make plantation a mass movement.Joshi said there has been a systematic design to insult and hurt Hindu beliefs and traditions on the basis of non-Bhartiya perspective by vested interests. “The case of Sabarimala temple is one recent example of this design. It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court, while making decision, did not take into consideration the nature and premise of the tradition that has been accepted by society and continuously followed for many years; the version of heads of religious traditions was not taken into account; the sentiments of women devotees were also not heeded,” he said.“The Pratinidhi Sabha hopes that court will comprehensively consider all these concerns in the review and other petitions. The ABPS also calls upon the people of the country to support the ‘Save Shabarimala Movement’ in every respect,” said the resolution.Asked to comment on court verdicts on Hindu festivals, Joshi said Hindu festivals are observed on traditions and belief and any such adverse verdicts are an assault on these festivals. “It’s a conspiracy from non-Hindus,” he claimed.Lauding the air strike across the border, Joshi claimed it was laudable step from the government and hoped that the Centre would continue to follow suit in future.