Efforts on to Bring Back Body of Kerala Woman Killed in New Zealand Shooting, Says CMO

All efforts are being made to bring the mortal remains of the 27-year-old woman from Kerala, killed in the Christchurch terror attacks, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said here Sunday.Ancia Alibava from Kodungallur in Thrissur district, among the 49 people who were killed in the shootouts at two mosques, was pursuing her M Tech degree in an Agricultural University there.She had gone to the mosque to offer prayers along with her husband Abdul Nazar when the shootout took place. Ancia was reportedly in the women's section.Her husband had a miraculous escape and informed relatives in Kerala about the tragedy.NORKA Roots (a department which provides all information pertaining to Non-Resident Keralites) was in constant touch with the Indian High Commissioner in New Zealand, the CMO statement said.The High commission officials were informed by New Zealand Police on Sunday morning that the body would be released within 24 hours.NORKA Roots officials said as soon as the body is handed over, it would be brought to Kerala within four days.Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the young woman's hometown with her family waiting anxiously for her mortal remains to be brought back for the final journey.According to media reports, the family has also rejected the request of the New Zealand government to perform the last rites in that country.Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a Facebook post on Saturday, had termed as shocking, the report of Alibava's death."We have been trying to contact the embassy through NORKA roots to gather more information. We share the grief of the family," Vijayan had said.