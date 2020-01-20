Efforts On to Get Remains of Goan Sailor Who Died in Pirate Captivity: Govt Official

Panaji: Goa NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar on Monday said the state government was making all efforts to get the body of a sailor who died in captivity after being abducted by pirates off the Nigerian coast last month.

Brito D'Silva was part of the 20-member crew of MV Duke who were abducted on December 15 by pirates.

The Indian High Commission in Abuja in Nigeria informed in a tweet on Sunday that 19 of those abducted had been released on Saturday, while one had died in captivity under adverse conditions.

"Efforts are on to get the body of the seafarer. We are trying through diplomatic channels to get the remains of the seaman," Sawaikar told PTI on Monday.

Meanwhile, Goa Seamen's Association of India president Dixon Vaz said the kin of D'Silva continue to remain in the dark about when the remains would reach here.

"Brito D'Silva died on December 23 while his family members were told about the death on Sunday. There is apprehension the pirates may have been buried the body in the forest in Nigeria," Vaz claimed.

He said the shipping agent who recruited D'Silva was not answering queries, adding that the seaman's death may be the first ever of a Goan in pirate captivity.

As per government statistics, between thirty to forty thousand Goans work on tankers and merchant vessels, with Salcette taluka in South Goa providing the highest number.

