Efforts on to Secure Release of 7 Abducted Indians in Afghanistan: MEA

: The government on Thursday said it was in touch with relevant people and authorities in Afghanistan to secure the release of seven Indian engineers who were abducted in the restive northern Baghlan province of the war-torn country on Sunday."We are in touch with different people who are involved in the exercise through the Afghan government," spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar said.He, however, refused to share any specific details citing sensitivity of the case."I would not like to get into the details of the people and authorities with whom we are in touch with," he said at a media briefing.The Indian engineers were abducted by the Taliban militants from near the Cheshma-e-Sher area in Baghlan on Sunday.External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had a telephonic conversation with her Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani on Sunday evening during which she had sought all possible help of Kabul in securing the release the Indians.National Security Adviser Ajit Doval too had a telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar on the issue."This is a sensitive matter. The lives of seven Indians are involved and, therefore, I would not like to share much on where we are at this point of time," said the MEA spokesperson.Afghan media, quoting Baghlan governor Abdulhai Nemati, reported that Taliban militants were behind the abduction of Indians and they were moved to the Dand-e-Shahabuddin area of Pul-e-Khumri cityThe Indian engineers of KEC International, an RPG group company, were working on a project for construction of a power sub-station in the country.India has been carrying out reconstruction activities in the war-torn country. It has already provided at least USD 2 billion aid to Afghanistan.