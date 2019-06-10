Efforts on to Trace Missing AN-32 Aircraft; Aerial Search Resumes After Two Days of Bad Weather

Aerial search operation resumed on Monday after a gap of two days as efforts are on to trace the missing AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force in remote Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.The search operation was stalled for two days due to poor weather. Eight crew members and five passengers were on board the AN-32 aircraft when on June 3.Shillong-based IAF spokesman Ratnakar Singh said that despite rigorous search operations by IAF, Army, district administrations and locals on Monday, whereabouts of the ill-fated plane could not be ascertained."Helicopters and C-130J aircraft were carrying out aerial search operations during the day, while it will be continued during the night by an UAV and the C-130J aircraft to locate the missing aircraft," the spokesman said.Search efforts by ground teams of the Indian Army, the ITBP, the State police and the locals continued in full force in the mountainous area, he said.Aerial search resumed on Monday after a gap of two days.On Sunday, a fleet of helicopters, an unmanned aerial vehicle and the C-130J aircraft had taken to the skies but they landed back due to rain and poor weather.The aerial search operation could not take place on Saturday as well.On Monday, the IAF has deployed more helicopters, transport aircraft and has expanded the search area significantly since the beginning of the operations.More areas were being covered by airborne sensors and satellites, and the imaging is being followed-up by close analysis of data for its synergistic amalgamation with search operations.With eight crew members and five armed forces personnel on board, the IAF aircraft lost contact with the ground control before it went off radar on June 3.The Russian-made plane, which was on its way to Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh from Jorhat in Assam, went missing 33 minutes after it took off at 12.27 a.m.The IAF had on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone providing information about the location of the AN-32 transport aircraftOn Saturday, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa reviewed the overall search operation at a high-level meeting in Assam's Jorhat airbase.He also interacted with the families of the officers and airmen who were on board the aircraft.The assets deployed for the operation included Sukhoi-30 aircraft in addition to a fleet of C-130J and AN-32 planes and Mi-17 and ALH helicopters.The ground forces included troops from the Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the State police.The IAF has been regularly updating the families of all air warriors on board the aircraft about the rescue operation.The Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft was deployed earlier this week as it has electro-optical and infra-red sensors, which could be helpful in the search operation.IAF officials said ISRO's Cartosat and RISAT satellites are taking images of the area around Menchuka to help the rescuers find the plane.