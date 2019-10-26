Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Efforts to Rescue Boy Stuck 70-Ft Down TN Borewell Enter 19th Hour; Unable to Hear Him, Says Minister

Rescue efforts were being carried out since Friday evening by the fire service department and others.

News18.com

Updated:October 26, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Efforts to Rescue Boy Stuck 70-Ft Down TN Borewell Enter 19th Hour; Unable to Hear Him, Says Minister
Operation continues to rescue a 2-year-old boy, Sujith Wilson, who fell in a 25-feet deep borewell in Nadukattupatti.

Tiruchirappalli: Rescue efforts continued on Saturday to save a two-year-old boy who fell into an abandoned borewell in a village in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district.

The boy fell into the borewell at about 5:30 pm on Friday. Later at night, he went further down the tube and got stuck at about 70-feet.

Speaking to a TV channel, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Saturday morning said that oxygen was being supplied into the borewell, adding that despite maximum efforts, they have been unable to lift the boy. "It's unfortunate that since morning we can't hear his voice. More rescue teams are on the way," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rescue efforts were being carried out since Friday evening by the fire service department and others.

Initially, earthmoving equipment was pressed into service to dig a pit near the borewell to reach the boy. But it was stopped midway as the terrain was rocky. Breaking it would result in vibrations that may loosen the soil inside the borewell, thereby sending the boy further down.

Later, the rescue team used a special equipment 'borewell robot'. But that too was not successful.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram