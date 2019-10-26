Efforts to Rescue Boy Stuck 70-Ft Down TN Borewell Enter 19th Hour; Unable to Hear Him, Says Minister

Tiruchirappalli: Rescue efforts continued on Saturday to save a two-year-old boy who fell into an abandoned borewell in a village in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district.

The boy fell into the borewell at about 5:30 pm on Friday. Later at night, he went further down the tube and got stuck at about 70-feet.

Speaking to a TV channel, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Saturday morning said that oxygen was being supplied into the borewell, adding that despite maximum efforts, they have been unable to lift the boy. "It's unfortunate that since morning we can't hear his voice. More rescue teams are on the way," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rescue efforts were being carried out since Friday evening by the fire service department and others.

Initially, earthmoving equipment was pressed into service to dig a pit near the borewell to reach the boy. But it was stopped midway as the terrain was rocky. Breaking it would result in vibrations that may loosen the soil inside the borewell, thereby sending the boy further down.

Later, the rescue team used a special equipment 'borewell robot'. But that too was not successful.

