'Efforts to Silence Him': West Bengal Congress Chief Claims Former Kolkata Top Cop Might Get Killed
CBI sleuths have started searching for IPS officer Rajeev Kumar at various places in and around the city after he repeatedly defied the agency's summons to appear before its officials.
File photo of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra on Saturday apprehended that former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar "might get killed" so that he could not spill the beans on influential people allegedly involved in the Saradha chit fund scam.
CBI sleuths have started searching for Kumar at various places in and around the city after he repeatedly defied the agency's summons to appear before its officials.
The IPS officer, who is the additional director general of CID, is alleged to have suppressed crucial pieces of evidence required to prepare the final charge sheet by the CBI in the multi crore ponzi scam case.
"It is quite clear that if Rajeev Kumar is arrested by CBI and he talks, several influential people will be in trouble. Several top TMC leaders and ministers have been earlier interrogated and arrested by CBI in this chit fund scam. That is why the TMC government is leaving no stones unturned to protect him. There can be efforts to silence him. We apprehend that he might get killed," Mitra said in a statement.
"Rajeev Kumar headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the TMC government to investigate the chit fund scam in 2013. But after the CBI took over the probe in 2014, there have been allegations that he suppressed crucial evidences in the case in order to help influential people involved in the scam," he said.
The TMC declined to make any comment on this. The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Bhindi,' Coconut, 'Hing' and Raw Turmeric: Chefs Reveal Their Most Hated Ingredients
- Netizens Troll Sonakshi Sinha After She Fails to Answer Simple Ramayan Question on KBC 11
- Netizens Compare Virat Kohli's Hairstyle in Throwback Picture with Salman Khan's Tere Naam Hairdo
- Photos Show How Greta Thunberg's Supporters Grew from Two, to Millions In Just a Year
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes