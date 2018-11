EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Honda CBR650R

Do you remember the Honda CBR650F? Well, that motorcycle is going to be replaced by the upcoming 2019 Honda CBR650R, and the difference between the two motorcycles is more than just of a letter. We get our hand son it at the global unveil of the motorcycle at EICMA 2018 and tell you more about it.