EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200

November 20, 2018, 3:44 PM IST India India Share

Triumph Motorcycles have launched bigger versions of their Scrambler offerings in the form of the Scrambler 1200 which is going to be available in two variants – the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE. We tell you more about these motorcycles as we get our hands on them at EICMA 2018.