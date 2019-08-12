Eid al-Adha 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind Offers Greeting to People on Eve of Eid ul Zuha
In his message, the President said on the occasion of Idu'l Zuha, he offers his greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially the 'Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad'.
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted the people on the eve of Idu'l Zuha saying the festivalsymbolises "love, fraternity and service to humanity".
In his message, the President said on the occasion of Idu'l Zuha, he offers his greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially the "Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad".
"Idu'l Zuha symbolises love, fraternity and service to humanity. Let us commit ourselves to these universal values that represent our composite culture," he said.
