Eid al-Adha 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind Offers Greeting to People on Eve of Eid ul Zuha

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted the people on the eve of Idu'l Zuha saying the festivalsymbolises "love, fraternity and service to humanity".

In his message, the President said on the occasion of Idu'l Zuha, he offers his greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially the "Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad".

"Idu'l Zuha symbolises love, fraternity and service to humanity. Let us commit ourselves to these universal values that represent our composite culture," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.