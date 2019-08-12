Eid al-Adha 2019: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu Greets People on the Eve of Bakrid
'The festival is an ode to the virtues of devotion, faith and sacrifice and inspires feelings of brotherhood, compassion and unity,' the vice-president said.
File photo of Vice president Venkaiah Naidu. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted people on the eve of EiId-ul-Zuha on Sunday, saying the festival inspires the feeling of brotherhood, compassion and unity.
Naidu said the festival is an ode to the virtues of devotion, faith and sacrifice.
He hoped that the festivities will strengthen the spirit of generosity and bring people closer to one another.
"The festival is an ode to the virtues of devotion, faith and sacrifice and inspires feelings of brotherhood, compassion and unity," the vice-president said.
He hoped that the noble ideals of Id-ul-Zuha enrich people's lives with peace and harmony and bring prosperity to the country.
Id-ul-Zuha, also called the festival of sacrifice, will be celebrated on Monday.
