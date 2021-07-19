Eid-Al-Adha 2021: Date In India And Its Significance

The festival of Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated by Muslims across India on July 21 this year. According to the Islamic calendar, Eid-al-Adha is celebrated on the 10 day of the 12 month. Devout Islam followers also go on Hajj pilgrimage in the same month.

This year Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated on July 20 in Saudi Arabia, the country that hosts Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca.

Similar to Eid-ul-Fitr, on Eid-ul-Adha people wake up early in the morning, wash their clothes, then put on clean clothes and head to the mosques to offer Namaaz. The prayers are held for the well-being of the country as well as the people.

Muslims sacrifice goats on this day. The sacrificial meat is then distributed among the needy and poor in the community by the wealthy people.

On this auspicious day people forget animosity and greet each other. People visit friends and relatives to celebrate this day together over food.

The Ritual of Sacrifice

There is a special tradition of offering sacrifices on this day. That’s why Eid-al-Adha is popularly known as Bakra Eid.

Eid-ul-Adha is not just about shedding blood to please the god. It is about giving up something you hold dear in the name of god. It is stated in the holy ‘Quran’ that Allah appeared in Prophet Ibrahim’s (messenger of God in Islam) dream, and asked him to sacrifice a thing most beloved to him, to test his deovtion. Prophet Ibrahim told about this to his son Ismail, who was most beloved to him. But when Prophet Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son, to his surprise, a lamb appeared there replacing his son. Since then the day is being celebrated to commemorate the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim and Allah’s blessings.

